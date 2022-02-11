Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Southbound traffic on Nacogdoches’ North St. to be closed at Rusk St.

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(WNEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday, February 15th, at approximately 4:00 a.m. all southbound traffic on North Street will be closed at the Rusk Street intersection.

Southbound traffic will be detoured west to Pearl Street as crews repair a water break located in the southbound lanes of North street in front of Taco Bell. Repairs are expected to last all day as a result of this water leak.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
Source: Jasper Police Department Facebook page
Jasper police looking for thieves who stole tractor, trailer
An Oklahoma woman and three children were killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving...
Woman, 3 children killed in wrong-way Texas Panhandle crash
Alto student dies during home basketball game

Latest News

Source: City of Nacogdoches Facebook page
Nacogdoches Municipal Court offering warrant foregiveness
“She will bring us a little closer to her former husband - Muhamad Ali or as some people know...
Former wife of boxing legend Muhamad Ali set to speak in Tyler
SFA Ladyjacks win
SFA teams sweep Chicago State
CASA organizations across East Texas benefit from shoe drive.
Shoe drive benefits CASA organizations across East Texas