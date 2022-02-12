Douglas, Woden basketball teams observe 13-seconds of silence for Devonte Mumphrey

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two teams observed moments of silence for a player from Alto ISD who died earlier this week on the basketball court.

Friday night before their district basketball game, Douglas and Woden observed a 13-second moment of silence in memory of Devonte Mumphrey, who wore the number 13 on his Alto Yellowjackets jersey.

Mumphrey died on Tuesday night after collapsing on the court during a game against Mount Enterprise.

The two teams also wore special shirts with Alto’s logo and Mumphrey’s number on the back during warm-ups.

