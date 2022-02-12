Houston’s poet laureate visits SFA to promote creativity, diversity

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The division heard about so much in the news is pretty complicated, but a Houston man is attempting to narrow it through something as simple as a poem.

His name is Emanuelee “Outspoken” Bean. He’s Houston’s fifth poet laureate. Pretty appropriate for someone who wants to plant ideas of diversity and resiliency.

“What I do is spread good poetry to people,” he said.

The keynote speaker for the SFA Office of Multicultural Affairs Diversity Conference performs his poems inspired by personal stories.

He breaks out into somewhat of a song to the tune of On the Road Again.

“I’m on these poems again. So happy to be on the stage again,” he sings.

It’s an adaptation of his favorite Willie Nelson song after a visit on the icon’s infamous bus.

The audience claps along with the beat.

“Through these poems again. I’m so happy to be on the stage again,” he playfully performs.

The Prairie View alum is a poet, writer, producer of experiences. He’s commissioned to write and perform a national campaign on diversity for Pabst Blue Ribbon.

“There’s diversity in thought. Diversity in people. Diversity in color. There’s diversity in color. There’s diversity in black people. The more that we build empathy for each other, the more we are able to see people for who we are,” Bean explained.

Another assignment he has is to show Houston is resilient. Bean relates. He reads from his poem about a lifelong struggle with dyslexia.

“So, my fight with you is to stay as I am. Always full,” he writes referring to not letting the emptiness caused by dyslexia restrict who he is.

Bean says he’s always full of new ideas and new approaches to bring creativity to as many people who will listen.

Another touching poem, inspired by a late brother, has a line of inspiration.

“Keep your head above the clouds while your feet, your soles…and your sole remains grounded.”

Outspoken Bean works with the youth through poetry slams, like one held last night at SFA.

He has an entertaining website that shows excerpts of his performances. Click here to see.

