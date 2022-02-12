Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mississippi sheriff’s deputy fired after being arrested on child porn charges

Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with two counts of exploitation of children and accessing child pornography.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A man who was a sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi is behind bars after authorities arrested him on charges involving sexual exploitation of children.

Derrick Flanagan was arrested Friday and is now charged with two counts of exploitation of children and accessing child pornography, WLOX reported.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was terminated immediately upon his arrest on Friday, came under investigation after the sheriff’s office received a cyber-crime tip on Tuesday. That tip was forwarded to the sheriff’s office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After reviewing the information in the tip and its associated computer evidence, it was determined that the tip possibly involved a deputy. The sheriff’s office immediately contacted the Cyber Crimes Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and turned all of the information over to their agency for handling.

Working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Attorney General’s Office executed arrest warrants for Flanagan. The 36-year-old was arrested Friday and booked into Hancock County Adult Detention Center.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the FBI.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Source: Gray News Media
Married couple dies in Tyler County wreck with log truck
Source: Jasper Police Department Facebook page
Jasper police looking for thieves who stole tractor, trailer
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
The two women were taken to the hospital and survived. (These are not the actual bees that...
East Texas DPS troopers help save women from swarming bee attack

Latest News

Early Voting
Early Voting Preps
Home And Design Show
Longview home, design show attracts innovative, original products
Canton Downtown
Canton Downtown Revitalization
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge
FILE - This booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Carrillo on...
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard