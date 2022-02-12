Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Trinity County begins discussions on building new jail

Trinity County begins discussions on building new jail
By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A severe leak in the Trinity County Jail this week has forced the jail to limit the number of inmates they keep in the county from 7 to just 2 inmates.

Sheriff Woody Wallace shared the severe leaks caused pipes to burst throughout the jail, leading to the dispatch team getting leaked on in their offices.

“The sewer problem comes from upstairs and these girls and ladies are working downstairs. They don’t necessarily want to be working and this stuff start falling on them,” said Wallace.

According to Wallace, the new facility could cost anywhere from 12 to 20 million dollars. The facility would house 96 beds and open up employment positions for the community.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Source: Gray News Media
Married couple dies in Tyler County wreck with log truck
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
Source: Jasper Police Department Facebook page
Jasper police looking for thieves who stole tractor, trailer
An Oklahoma woman and three children were killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving...
Woman, 3 children killed in wrong-way Texas Panhandle crash

Latest News

Early Voting
Early Voting Preps
The two women were taken to the hospital and survived. (These are not the actual bees that...
East Texas DPS troopers help save women from swarming bee attack
What we know about the 147,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
3 Nacogdoches crews extinguish fire at Banita Creek Trail