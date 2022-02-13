Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas mother celebrates 101st birthday

By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - A special East Texas birthday was celebrated Saturday afternoon.

Adline Patton Lamb turned 101 years of age last Saturday.

Her family postponed her birthday celebration last weekend due to the weather but made things happen today by holding a drive-through celebration for Adline. Her family members shared that she is the epitome of black history.

Adline said she is looking forward to going fishing with her grandkids.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khristian Goree (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly fled after hit-and-run crash
Source: Gray News Media
Married couple dies in Tyler County wreck with log truck
3 Nacogdoches crews extinguish fire at Banita Creek Trail
The two women were taken to the hospital and survived. (These are not the actual bees that...
East Texas DPS troopers help save women from swarming bee attack
KTRE's Phoebe Green spoke with Sheriff Wallace about plans for a new jail.
Trinity County begins discussions on building new jail

Latest News

Mineola Black Spiders
Mark In Texas History: Mineola Black Spiders remembered as one of South’s best baseball teams
CASA organizations across East Texas benefit from shoe drive.
Shoe drive benefits CASA organizations across East Texas
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Memorial service set for Alto basketball player that died Tuesday
Gregg County Historical Museum exhibit
East Texas museum showcasing impactful stories of African-Americans