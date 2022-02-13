Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: Mineola Black Spiders remembered as one of South’s best baseball teams

Mineola Black Spiders
Mineola Black Spiders(KLTV)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As part of Black History Month, we are featuring a piece of black history in Texas every week. This week, we take a look at the Mineola Black Spiders.

The Mineola Black Spiders were an all-black baseball team in the times of desegregation. The Black Spiders were comprised of players from the town. Sporting solid gray uniforms, the team played at Epperson Park in south Mineola. They traveled to towns like Dallas, Commerce and Shreveport. With players like Clarence “Brushback” Wheeler and “Little Snoop” Parker, the team gained a reputation as one of the fastest in the south.

Mineola Black Spiders historical marker
Mineola Black Spiders historical marker(KLTV)

By 1932, the Spiders left Mineola for the Midwest and became a barnstorming team. The team had a record of 34-1 in 1936. The team disbanded in 1938. A historical marker recognizing the Black Spiders was created in 2010 and sits next to marker made by the Mineola Historic Preservation Foundation.

The marker is at the intersection of South Pacific Street and South Johnson Street in Mineola.

Mineola Black Spiders historical marker
Mineola Black Spiders historical marker(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Married couple dies in Tyler County wreck with log truck
The two women were taken to the hospital and survived. (These are not the actual bees that...
East Texas DPS troopers help save women from swarming bee attack
3 Nacogdoches crews extinguish fire at Banita Creek Trail
Khristian Goree (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly fled after hit-and-run crash
Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student

Latest News

CASA organizations across East Texas benefit from shoe drive.
Shoe drive benefits CASA organizations across East Texas
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Memorial service set for Alto basketball player that died Tuesday
Gregg County Historical Museum exhibit
East Texas museum showcasing impactful stories of African-Americans
KTRE's Phoebe Green spoke with Polk County about the upcoming renovations.
Polk County announces renovations to the historical county courthouse