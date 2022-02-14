Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Austin’s water director resigns after another boil order

The director of Austin’s water department has resigned, days after employee mistakes at a...
The director of Austin’s water department has resigned, days after employee mistakes at a treatment plant put the city under a boil order notice for three days.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The director of Austin’s water department has resigned, days after employee mistakes at a treatment plant put the city under a boil order notice for three days.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros announced his resignation in a letter Friday. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Meszaros wrote that he takes “full responsibility for any shortcomings at the utility this past week.”

Texas’ capital city has experienced three boil orders since 2018 and another separate incident in which water for some residents had a foul, fishy odor because of the presence of dead zebra mussels.

Meszaros has served as Austin Water’s director since 2007.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident
Khristian Goree (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly fled after hit-and-run crash
Adline Patton Lamb celebrates 101 years of age with her loved ones.
East Texas mother celebrates 101st birthday
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

Latest News

Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control of government
Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control...
Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control of gov
Texas Attorney General seal
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Facebook over biometric data use
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation