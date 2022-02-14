Border Agents rescue family taken by Rio Grande water current

DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - Three Haitian migrants were rescued by U.S. Border Patrol Agents after they drowned in the middle of the Rio Grande.

The agents were watching line duties at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, when they noticed a family crossing the river when riverbank collapsed and the family plunged into the water.

The family struggled to stay afloat due to swift currents and an agent jumped in the river in attempt to save them. Another agent attempted to throw a rescue bag, but was unsuccessful.

The officer in the river managed to pull the mother and child to safety and then rescued the man who was underwater.

Agents rendered aid and contacted emergency medical services. The family was evaluated by EMS, who recommended they be transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The 33-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, and 5-year-old girl received medical care and were released from the hospital.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and guidelines.

