Elderly man killed in Texarkana house fire

A 74-year-old man was killed in the blaze.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - An elderly Bowie County, Texas, man is dead after a house fire early Monday morning (Feb. 14).

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch got the call just before 12:30 a.m. about a house fire on Highway 59 S. Deputies got there and found the house engulfed in flames.

When deputies opened the front door, they found a man lying on the floor. CPR was administered, but the man died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Floyd Glenn Rush, 74, of Texarkana.

Officials said no one else was home at the time of the fire. An autopsy will be performed.

Foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

