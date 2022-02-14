First Alert: Warming up and becoming breezy ahead of a mid-week storm system

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a beautiful, winter day in the middle of February as we basked under sunshine today.

It will be clear and on the chilly side overnight as lows drop to near 40-degrees.

Tuesday will be a mild and breezy day under partly sunny skies with highs around 70. We will have warm, southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to around 20 mph at times on Tuesday afternoon.

The return of the south winds will keep our warming trend going through mid-week. It will be breezy on Tuesday before becoming windy on Wednesday as southerly winds gust to around 25 mph.

Skies will become mostly cloudy on Wednesday as we introduce a low-end, 20% chance of rain with highs climbing into the middle 70′s.

We have dropped this First Alert Weather Day for us in Deep East Texas for late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning, since the better dynamics and severe weather threat has shifted to areas mainly along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor.

While we will see a likely chance of some rain with a few rumbles of thunder early Thursday morning, the severe weather threat is very marginal at best. Of course, we will keep you updated and apprised of any changes in the storm risk outlook over the next couple of days.

Behind this Pacific cold front, it will turn breezy on Thursday with skies clearing late in the day. This will set the stage for cold nights giving way to seasonally cool afternoons under sun-filled skies on Friday through the weekend. Because this is a Pacific type of cold front, it will not be as cold as the frontal passage we just experienced over the weekend.

We will then bring back a low-end chance of rain early next week as an onshore flow looks to bring back higher moisture levels to the Piney Woods.

