Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control of government

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Incumbent Republican Texas House Representative, Travis Clardy, joined East Texas Now to discuss his campaign for keeping his seat for District 11.

Clardy discussed why his experience as an effective legislator makes him the best candidate. He explained why he supports local control of government and believes in limited executive power.

Clardy said he is not a career politician and his role is a “labor of love”.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

