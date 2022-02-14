Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control of government

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Incumbent Republican Texas House Representative, Travis Clardy, joined East Texas Now to discuss his campaign for keeping his seat for District 11.

Clardy discussed why his experience as an effective legislator makes him the best candidate. He explained why he supports local control of government and believes in limited executive power.

Clardy said he is not a career politician and his role is a “labor of love”.

