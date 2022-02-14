Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge deals Texas narrow defeat over mail-in ballot limits

A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s...
A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary.

The ruling Friday night by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio weakens new rules that make it a crime for election officials to proactively help voters get a ballot by mail.

It orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million Houston voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic.

Texas was expected to appeal the decision, which comes just days before early voting begins for the the first-in-the-nation primary on March 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

