Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be breezy at times, winds out of the southwest, 5-15 MPH. This evening, we’ll be in the 40s and 50s with clear skies. Overnight we only drop into the low 40s, so if you want to put the plants back outside, you’d be safe to do so for a few days. Through Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday. This front will drive showers and thunderstorms through the area Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Some of these storms could be severe, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of East Texas in their severe weather outlook for Wednesday into Thursday morning. Now is a great time to review your severe weather safety plan, clear out the shelter/safe spot, and make sure your alert systems (First Alert Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio, etc) are working properly.

As we are now halfway through February, spring and the most active severe weather months are coming soon. Right now, with this system, the greatest threat appears to be wind; however, golf ball size hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Once we get to Thursday afternoon, the threat will have come to an end and the front will push through the area. By Friday morning, we’ll see lows back in the 20s and we’ll keep cool temps around through the weekend.

