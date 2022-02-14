Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Warm and breezy at times today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine today and a quick warm up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.  South and southwest winds will be breezy at times today and winds pick up through midweek.  Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 70s until the next cold front arrives.  Expect a few scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, but the main chances for rain will be Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.  A line of strong storms will move through East Texas and some severe storms are possible with damaging winds as the main threat.  Skies will clear late Thursday with cooler temperatures that last into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

