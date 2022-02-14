Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.(Tinder via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No photos, just a chat - at first.

The dating app Tinder announced the new feature called “blind date.”

It encourages users to talk before they can see what each other looks like.

Anyone who tries this new feature will answer some questions, and they will see answers from their potential matches based on the responses.

After that, they get put in a timed chat.

They can choose to chat and then if they both swipe right, their profiles and photos are revealed.

Tinder says it’s led to 40 % more matches than the “fast chat” feature.

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users as of 2022.

Some rivals include Bumble, which has about 5 million users.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident
Khristian Goree (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly fled after hit-and-run crash
Adline Patton Lamb celebrates 101 years of age with her loved ones.
East Texas mother celebrates 101st birthday
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing
Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control of government