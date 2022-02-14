Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation

By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Delivery drivers at Nacogdoches Floral lined up this morning before eight to pick up their share of thousands of Valentine bouquets.

This year florists and wholesalers faced supply challenges, however, florists with experience and most of all connections did just fine in obtaining flowers and all the supplies that go with them.

Nacogdoches Floral owner James Ballow and Jeff Floyd, owner of Hills Wholesale Florists in Longview, give us an idea of what it takes to get flowers to your Valentine.

Ballow always asks the customers if they want their delivery made a day early. Recipients get an extra day of joy and deliveries can be spread over two days. Can’t happen when Valentine’s Day is on Monday, so that convenience didn’t happen this year.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident
Khristian Goree (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly fled after hit-and-run crash
Adline Patton Lamb celebrates 101 years of age with her loved ones.
East Texas mother celebrates 101st birthday
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

Latest News

Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control of government
Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control...
Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control of gov
Texas Attorney General seal
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Facebook over biometric data use
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation