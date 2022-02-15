Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan

Cody Rowley, 19
Cody Rowley, 19(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Bryan. Brazos County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the inmates arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cody Rowley escaped from the second floor of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital by using a scaffold attached to the building Monday night before 10 p.m. Due to construction, scaffoldings were placed next to unsecured windows around the hospital, and the Deputy was unaware of the windows being unsecured.

Immediately following the escape, the Sheriff’s Office began a search. Resources such as canines, drones and helicopters are being used.

Rowley is a white male, approximately 5′9″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

“We have no reason at this time to believe the public is in danger,” Deputy David Wilcox said. “However, if you see the individual... don’t approach him, just go ahead and give us a call and let us know where you are at and where he is.”

Rowley was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center for misdemeanor crimes.

Information on Rowley’s location can be called in to dispatch at 979-361-3888 or you can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
23-year-old Livingston man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck near Leggett
Source: Gray News Media
Two men die in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 190 in Tyler County
Sheriff Bryan Weatherford escorts Blaze Hicks from the Tyler County Courthouse. (Source: Tyler...
Tyler County man gets life for shooting death
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Laci Hackett with CHISD student senate collects shoes to send to the Nike program.
WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program
WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program
WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program
What we know about the 148,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
A small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina's Outer Banks and...
North Carolina plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
New $1.7B USA BioEnergy advanced biorefinery to be constructed in Bon Wier