23-year-old Livingston man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck near Leggett

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 23-year-old Livingston man died in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on Upper Leggett Road in Polk County early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred about three miles northeast of Leggett at approximately 1:25 a.m. Saturday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Tarius Martin, 21, of Livingston, was driving a 2016 Dodge pickup north on Upper Leggett Road when the crash occurred.

‘It is reported that the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed while attempting to negotiate a right-hand curve,” the press release stated. “The pickup left the roadway to the left, overturned, and struck a tree.”

Martin and passengers, Jaelin Washington, 19, and Jaquavious Nickson, 25, both of Livingston, were taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment of their injuries.

A Polk County justice of the peace pronounced the third passenger in the pickup, Latorian King, 23, of Livingston, dead at the scene.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

