First Alert Weather Day still in effect but at lower risk for Wednesday, Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As our next storm system nears we continue to pinpoint the timing of isolated thunderstorms here in ETX.

At this time, it appears that any type of severe weather will occur after midnight on Wednesday night through the Noon hour on Thursday, maybe even ending shortly before noon. The Storm Prediction Center has, once again, taken more and more of East Texas out of the SLIGHT RISK (15 percent Chance of significant severe weather). Only the most NW sections of East Texas is under this risk.

The Marginal Risk (5 percent chance of significant severe weather) is generally from an Athens to Tyler to Longview to Atlanta, TX line and points north. We will continue to monitor this for you over the next few days and update you as soon as possible.

So, a First Alert Weather Day is only in effect on Thursday morning from midnight to noon for areas along/north of Interstate 20. Isolated storms are possible south of this line, but more severe storms are possible to the north.

As was the case before, the greatest risk will be gusty winds in/near the stronger thunderstorms. A few pockets of hail are possible as well as an isolated tornado. These risks are more likely over the northwestern most sections of East Texas...much less over the remainder of the areas north of I-20. More updates to come as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned.

