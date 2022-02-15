East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Not quite as chilly this morning as the last few mornings. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s. South winds are already breezy at times and will continue to pick up through the afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the lower 70s. Strong winds and warm temperatures will cause high fire danger today and tomorrow. Clouds increase tomorrow with a slight chance for some drizzle or a few light showers early in the day. The chance for rain increases by afternoon, but the main line of thunderstorms may hold off until Thursday morning. Expect a line of strong to severe storms to roll through East Texas with gusty winds and possibly some hail. Temperatures will start out mild Thursday morning and fall through the afternoon with blustery northwest winds and cooler temperatures through the end of the work week.

