Texas teen charged after pal killed as they played with gun

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun.

Police say the boy who has been charged said he and his friend were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend’s house when it went off accidentally. The boy who was shot was also 15. Garland police say he was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday.  

Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

