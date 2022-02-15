Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Two men die in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 190 in Tyler County

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men died in a two-vehicle wreck on US Highway 190 involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup on Feb. 11.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. The wreck happened east of FM 256.

The preliminary crash report shows that Raymond Wood, 65, of Bellaire, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup east on Highway 190. At the same time, David King, 54, of Smithville, was driving a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig west on the same road.

“It is reported that the pickup traveled into the oncoming lane and struck the truck tractor on its left rear tandem and continued down the side of the trailer into the north ditch,” the press release stated. “The truck tractor semi-trailer then traveled into the north ditch and overturned.”

A Tyler County justice of the peace pronounced Wood and King dead at the scene, the press release stated.

“The investigation remains ongoing and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident
Khristian Goree (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly fled after hit-and-run crash
Adline Patton Lamb celebrates 101 years of age with her loved ones.
East Texas mother celebrates 101st birthday
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday

Latest News

Ercot And Energy Response
Ercot And Energy Response
Cities Winter Storm
Cities Winter Storm
Source: Gray News Media
23-year-old Livingston man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck near Leggett
Throughout February, organizations and individuals nationwide are coming together to highlight...
Love shouldn’t hurt; February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness month