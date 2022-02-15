Two men die in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 190 in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men died in a two-vehicle wreck on US Highway 190 involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup on Feb. 11.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. The wreck happened east of FM 256.

The preliminary crash report shows that Raymond Wood, 65, of Bellaire, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup east on Highway 190. At the same time, David King, 54, of Smithville, was driving a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig west on the same road.

“It is reported that the pickup traveled into the oncoming lane and struck the truck tractor on its left rear tandem and continued down the side of the trailer into the north ditch,” the press release stated. “The truck tractor semi-trailer then traveled into the north ditch and overturned.”

A Tyler County justice of the peace pronounced Wood and King dead at the scene, the press release stated.

“The investigation remains ongoing and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

