Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on Texas beach

Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including murder.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — One of two Utah residents charged with capital murder for killing a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser murder charge.

Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including murder, under a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported. Noverr, who remained in the Kleberg County Jail in Kingsville, entered her plea during a sentencing videoconference with state District Judge Jack Pulcher.

The plea came three months after co-defendant Adam C. Williams, 35, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder in a deal with prosecutors. The plea was in return for prosecutors sparing him the death penalty.

Prosecutors had previously said they would seek the death penalty for both for the killings of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46.

The Butlers were traveling through Texas on their way to Florida, where they planned to sell Christmas trees. Family members reported them missing on Oct. 16, and their bodies were found in a shallow grave on Oct. 27 on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

Williams and Noverr were arrested in the Mexican state of Jalisco after a surveillance photo showed the pair crossing the border into Mexico in a car belonging to the Butlers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
23-year-old Livingston man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck near Leggett
Source: Gray News Media
Two men die in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 190 in Tyler County
Sheriff Bryan Weatherford escorts Blaze Hicks from the Tyler County Courthouse. (Source: Tyler...
Tyler County man gets life for shooting death
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

High school student receives Scholarship
Select East Texas high school students awarded $10,000 scholarships
Governor Greg Abbott addressed the Smith County Republican Party during a dinner Tuesday night.
Gov. Greg Abbott stops in Tyler ahead of primary election
Ted Doron speaks to SFA students about the Holocaust.
Holocaust survivor Ted Doron speaks to SFA students
Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault.
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault
The admissions team hopped off the bus with balloons, a huge check, and the UT Tyler mascot to...
Select East Texas high school students awarded $10,000 scholarships