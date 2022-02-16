A&M losing streak ends following 56-55 win over Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team snapped an 8 game losing streak Tuesday night following a 56-55 win over Florida at Reed Arena. The win also ended the longest losing streak in head coach Buzz Williams’ career.

The Aggies were down 55-54 with :19 seconds to play when Wade Taylor IV was fouled taking a 3 pointer. He went to the free throw line and hit all 3 of his free throws to put Texas A&M up for good. Taylor IV finished with 8 points.

Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 16 points as they picked up their first win over Florida dating back to 2016.

The Aggies picked up their first win in over a month dating back to a 64-58 loss to 12th ranked Kentucky dating back to January 15th at Reed Arena.

GAME NOTES FROM TEXAS A&M:

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M got back in to the win column as it defeated Florida, 56-55, Tuesday night inside Reed Arena.

· The Aggies move to 16-10 (5-8 SEC) on the season.

· The win over Florida marked the first over the Gators since 2016 in which the Aggies won, 72-66, at the SEC Tournament.

TEAM NOTES

· A&M was a perfect 16-for-16 from the free throw line, marking the first time it has shot 100% from the charity stripe (min. 10 attempts) since going 20-for-20 against Florida A&M on Dec. 15, 2008.

· The Aggies outscored the Gators, 30-22, in the paint. Texas A&M is now 11-4 when leading their opponent in points from the paint.

· Entering the game as the nation’s 10th-best team in forcing turnovers, Texas A&M forced 14 Gator turnovers and converted those in to 17 points.

· Nine Aggies saw at least 10 minutes of action, led by Tyrece Radford and Quenton Jackson’s 32 and 29 minutes, respectively.

· The Aggies used a new starting lineup of Marcus Williams, Quenton Jackson, Henry Coleman III, Tyrece Radford and Javonte Brown for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Quenton Jackson led the team in scoring, notching 16 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Jackson has scored in double figures in each of the last eight games.

· Javonte Brown set a career high in rebounds with seven, including five offensive, and matched his career high with six points, while playing in a career-high 20 minutes.

· Andre Gordon registered a career-high seven rebounds, and matched career high in steals with four.

· Wade Taylor IV came off the bench to score eight points and nailed all three of his free-throws to give the Aggies a 56-55 lead.

· Hassan Diarra and Taylor recorded a team-high three assists.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to compete against Vanderbilt inside Memorial Gym on Saturday at 5 p.m.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Buzz Williams

Opening Statement…

“I’ve been a college coach 28 years and have never been through what we’ve been through in the last 30 days. The resilience and the character of our guys, if you came to practice or came to the film room, you’d have no idea that we had lost eight games in a row and four of those had been one or two possession games. Even tonight when it became a one-possession game, I thought the character and the togetherness that they continued to fight with was incredible. It’s a thin line between winning and losing. Very thankful for the win not because we won but because I think our guys deserve it, relative to how hard they’ve worked, including the staff over the last month through all that’s transpired.”

On the last possession of the game…

“I think we used two timeouts on the last possession. All the different adjectives you would use to fight to be in that position after losing eight in a row, that takes a lot. Very thankful for how it worked out the way it did.”

Guard Quenton Jackson

On how this game was different…

“I think we put together a complete game today. You could say we had a stretch where they went on a run and they came back but I think everyone played hard from start to finish and we were able to come out with a win. It for sure felt different, it felt good to get out of that hole.”

On bouncing back...

“You just got to hit them. You shoot every one to make it. I really couldn’t tell you, there’s no secret to it. It’s just a test of the work we’ve continued to put in regardless of the numbers or percentages. We’ve just got to keep working and that’s what we’ve been doing. It paid off tonight.”

Forward Javonte Brown

On starting and defending Florida’s 6′11′' player…

“Coach just told me to hit 12 (Colin Castleton) every time on the defensive boards and he told me to play hard. Everyone has their days, thank God today was my day. He set me up to perform and I did what I had to do.

