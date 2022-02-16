Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CBP Officers seize $1.7-million in cocaine in South Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Cocaine worth an estimated $1.7-million are off the streets after the contraband was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Officers seized the drugs during three separate inspections of packages with nearly 188 pounds of cocaine at the port entry.

The first seizure took place on February 10 when a 48-year-old woman attempted to enter the U.S. in a 2010 Ford that was referred to a secondary inspection.

With a canine unit, officers discovered three packages hidden in the vehicle containing a total of 6.76 pounds of alleged cocaine.

A 27-year-old man was entering the port on February 11 in a 2011 Ford and he was also referred to a secondary inspection.

With the help of the canine unit and an X-ray imaging system, ten packages containing 22.35 pounds of cocaine were found.

The final seizure took place on February 12 when two Mexican nationals, a 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, tried to enter the U.S. via the port of entry.,

Officers allegedly found 77 packages containing nearly 187 pounds of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $52,190, $172,380, and $1,447,380.

The vehicles were also seized and suspects were taken under custody by the Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

