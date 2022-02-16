Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ex-Leavenworth prison officers admit to smuggling contraband

Two former officers at the Leavenworth Detention Center admitted to smuggling contraband into the prison. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Two former officers at the Leavenworth Detention Center admitted to smuggling contraband into the prison.

Federal prosecutors announced that the officers pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to accept bribes and provide contraband to inmates of a federal prison.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Jacqueline Sifuentes, of Laredo, Texas, smuggled methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco into the prison in exchange for bribes from a federal inmate.

And 29-year-old Cheyonte Harris, of Raytown, Missouri, pleaded guilty to smuggle contraband into the prison in exchange for bribes from inmates and their associates. They worked at the Leavenworth Detention Center, a privately-run maximum-security federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas.

They are scheduled to be sentenced May 17.

