First Alert: An approaching storm system will keep the wind machine going in east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The wind machine will be cranking up the next couple of days as a Pacific storm system will aid in these gusty winds across the Piney Woods.

These south winds blowing in overnight will keep our lows much warmer than recent nights as we drop into the upper 50′s.

Wednesday will be a warm and windy day as south winds blow in at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to near 30 mph throughout the day. In addition to the wind, we will have enough low-level moisture in place to introduce a 20% chance of isolated, quick-moving, streamer showers. Highs will top out in the middle 70′s.

Our next storm system is currently spinning over southern California. As it ejects into the plains by Wednesday night and Thursday, we will see our rain chances start to ramp up. Our best shot to get wet will be on Thursday morning when a dryline makes its arrival into east Texas.

While we will have a likely chance of rain with a few rumbles of thunder early Thursday morning, the severe weather threat is extremely low as the low-end risk for severe weather is now well north of our region, confined to areas from Dallas/Fort Worth up into central Oklahoma. Of course, we will keep you updated and apprised of any changes in the storm risk outlook for our neck of the woods.

It will be a windy Thursday as south winds shift to the west by the midday hours. The actual Pacific cold front will not arrive until late Thursday afternoon. Therefore, look for highs to top out in the middle 70′s before plummeting by the evening hours as those winds shift back to the northwest and skies begin to clear out late in the day.

This will set the stage for cold nights giving way to seasonally cool afternoons under sun-filled skies on Friday through the weekend. We could see a couple of light freezes in the early morning hours on Friday and Saturday under those clear skies at night. Look for highs to be in the upper 50′s on Friday before moderating into the 60′s for Sunday and beyond.

We will then bring back a decent shot of rain early next week as an onshore flow and jet stream winds blowing overhead look to bring back higher moisture levels and another shot of wet weather to the Piney Woods.

With the rain we receive on Thursday combined with some wet weather moving in early next week, we are hopeful that many of you may end up with around an inch of rain over the next seven days.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.