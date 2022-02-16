First Alert: More wind with some early morning showers and storms on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a windy Wednesday, to say the least.

These south winds blowing in overnight will keep our lows in the middle 60′s as we sit under mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers moving in after midnight.

Our next storm system is currently spinning over the desert southwest. As it ejects into the plains by tomorrow, we will see our rain chances start to ramp up to 70% in the morning hours. Our best shot to get wet will be on Thursday morning when a dryline makes its arrival into east Texas.

It will be a windy Thursday as south winds shift to the west by the midday hours. The actual Pacific cold front will not arrive until late Thursday afternoon. Therefore, look for highs to top out in the middle 70′s before plummeting by the evening hours as those winds shift back to the northwest and skies begin to clear out late in the day.

This will set the stage for cold nights giving way to seasonally mild afternoons under sun-filled skies on Friday through the weekend. We could see a couple of light freezes in the early morning hours on Friday and Saturday under those clear skies at night. Look for highs to be in the middle 50′s on Friday before moderating into the 60′s for the weekend and beyond.

We will then bring back a decent shot of rain early next week as an onshore flow and jet stream winds blowing overhead look to bring back higher moisture levels and another shot of wet weather to the Piney Woods. It appears the rainy weather could last through the middle of next week, offering hope for some beneficial rainfall to help alleviate our ongoing drought conditions.

With the rain we receive on Thursday combined with some wet weather moving in early next week, we are hopeful that many of you may end up with around one to one-and-a-half inches over the next seven days.

