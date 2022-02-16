First Alert Weather Day issued for strong winds, possible hail, slight chance of tornado

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from Midnight until Noon on Thursday as a strong cold front moves through East Texas late tomorrow morning.

(KLTV)

Out ahead of the cold front, a dry line will move through allowing for showers/thunderstorms to occur across our area. The greatest risk for strong/severe storms will remain along and north of Interstate 20 during the morning hours. Once the dry-line moves through, the rain chances will likely end.

(KLTV)

Much cooler air moves in tomorrow afternoon behind the front. With the morning storms, the greatest severe risk is expected to be strong/gusty winds of 60 mph or more. Some hail is possible along with a very slight chance for an isolated tornado and flash flooding.

(KLTV)

As was the case yesterday, the SLIGHT RISK (15% chance of significant severe weather) remains over the far NW sections of East Texas through 6 AM. The far NE sections of East Texas have the SLIGHT RISK until the noon hour, or until the storms move through.

(KLTV)

Southern areas of ETX may see a few isolated thunderstorms, but they are not likely to be severe in nature. Very windy conditions are expected to continue through tomorrow. Southerly winds of 15-25 gusts 35 mph are expected today and tonight, then shifting out of the NW behind the cold front by tomorrow afternoon, also at 15-25 mph, but gusts may reach 35 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Stay Weather Alert Thursday morning.

(KLTV)

(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.