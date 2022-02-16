Gov. Greg Abbott stops in Tyler ahead of primary election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Tyler Tuesday evening to address the Smith County Republican Party during a dinner.

It was a patriotic night at the Villa in Tyler, with song, fellowship, and a reminder to Smith County residents to vote. Governor Greg Abbott started with personal stories. One of his main points to share tonight was on the Texas power grid. Saying it has never been stronger than it is right now because he signed 14 laws that increased power generation capacity

“The natural gas components that are called critical infrastructure,” Abbott said. “Last year only about 60 to 70 facilities of those were protected from being shut down; that increased to more than 2,900 this year.”

Abbott spoke about jobs, the economy and critical race theory saying there are two evils to it.

“It tries to rewrite the history of the greatest county in the history of the world and redesign its future. But also, it divides people on the basis of race and then puts those people against each other on the basis of race,” Abbott said.

At the end he reminded the crowd of something.

“If you gather everybody in your community and turn out the vote you will have assured that we keep Texas the best state in the greatest nation in the history of the entire world,” he said. “Thank you for what you do. God bless you all and God bless the great state of Texas.”

Early voting for the primaries runs through Feb. 25 and Election Day is March 1. Information for Smith County can be found here.

