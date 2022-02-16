Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Holocaust survivor Ted Doron speaks to SFA students

Ted Doron speaks to SFA students about the Holocaust.
Ted Doron speaks to SFA students about the Holocaust.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA had a special guest speaker Tuesday evening.

Holocaust survivor Ted Doron spoke to students and faculty about his experiences being a survivor of one of the worst genocides in history.

Students Jade Gordon and Maya Morris shared the importance of learning history, from history itself.

“He still could recall exactly how it felt, and exactly what he saw, personally, that was probably the most moving but definitely the most sad but most impactful things that he said,” said Gordon

That event was free to the public.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
23-year-old Livingston man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck near Leggett
Source: Gray News Media
Two men die in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 190 in Tyler County
Sheriff Bryan Weatherford escorts Blaze Hicks from the Tyler County Courthouse. (Source: Tyler...
Tyler County man gets life for shooting death
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Mom's Diner said they experienced staffing shortages in recent weeks.
Downtown Lufkin diner serves plate full of second chances
Adline Patton Lamb celebrates 101 years of age with her loved ones.
East Texas mother celebrates 101st birthday
Mineola Black Spiders
Mark In Texas History: Mineola Black Spiders remembered as one of South’s best baseball teams
Bob and Kelli Phillips
Lindale Candy Company to be showcased in 51st season of Texas Country Reporter