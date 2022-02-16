Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Longview Unity Honors luncheon awards community leadership

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview held its Unity Honors Luncheon Wednesday.

The luncheon was to honor those who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding, and social justice. Wednesday’s honorees were NaTusha Howard, who is the Executive Director of Newgate Mission, for her volunteer work in the community, and Jerry Gardner, who 31 years ago started the Angel Tree program at Haverty’s Furniture store, which has grown and continues to grow. Both were humbled to receive the award.

“So many people out here in our community that deserve this; I was really shocked, because I’m just one person out of the whole group of people that do so many different things. I’m very humbled,” Gardner said.

“People say ‘what did she do?’ She helped. She was one of the few, one of the many community members that helped make Longview stronger and more equitable for the people in Longview and the future to come,” said NaTusha Howard.

Special recognition was also given to Eastman Chemical Company Texas operations and the Rotary Club of Longview.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Source: Gray News Media
23-year-old Livingston man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck near Leggett
Suspect arrested in connection with Jasper shooting
Source: Gray News Media
Two men die in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 190 in Tyler County
Our first spring time storm system looks to arrives midweek.
First Alert Weather Day: First springtime storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday

Latest News

Voter Turn Out
UT Tyler professor explains historically low primary voter turnout in Texas
We spent all day Friday, Saturday, Saturday night, into Sunday delivering cans trying help out...
Gilmer company steps in to assist customers of suddenly defunct trash service
APACHES V RANGERS MEN HOOPS
APACHES V RANGERS MEN HOOPS
Longview mayor talks upcoming firefighter pension bond election
Longview mayor talks upcoming firefighter pension bond election
GARAGE FIRE
Burning trash pile leads to garage fire in Smith County