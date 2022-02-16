Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall ISD gets new athletic director, football coach

Jack Alvarez is the new athletic director and head football coach for Marshall ISD.
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall ISD has a new addition. Jack Alvarez is the new athletic director and head football coach for the school district.

Alvarez has 24 years of experience as a head football coach. He worked at Cuero High School before joining Marshall’s athletic program.

Alvarez explained what he plans to do during his time at Marshall ISD.

“First thing I plan to do is get to know the kids. That will be my number one priority is getting to know all the kids, teachers, and custodians and make myself as available as I can. And then hire the very best people that I can hire to replace those that have left and just make the best decisions I can make for the kids,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez also says his new job allows him to be closer to his family.

