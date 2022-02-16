Pilgrim’s invests 735,000 dollars into the Nacogdoches Community through their Hometown Strong project

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Pilgrim’s hometown strong program aims to give back to the communities the business calls home across America. The Pilgrim’s facility in Nacogdoches received 735,000 dollars to invest in their city.

693,500 dollars of the 735,000 dollars Pilgrim’s received will go to the Nacogdoches Sportsplex. Luis Vallee, the Plant Manager at Pilgrim’s said they are doing a two-phase upgrade at the fields.

“Part of the first phase is investing in restroom facilities, fencing, field netting, parking lot lighting and paving and then the installation of an electronic scoreboard. And then the second part of the Pilgrim’s fund investment is the paving of sidewalks and installation of a field drainage system as well,” Vallee said.

Brian Bray, the Community Services Director for the City of Nacogdoches, said the City compiled a long list of potential projects. Pilgrim’s went through the list and chose the Sportsplex as the main recipient.

“The list was filled with things that municipalities today cannot cover by themselves without groups like Pilgrim’s. We’re extremely fortunate that Pilgrim’s saw that need. When all these projects are done we’re going to have a suburb complex that will be able to provide not just recreation soccer, but a higher level soccer,” Bray said.

Bray said the Sportsplex field differ from the Clint Dempsey soccer complex.

“We have two fields that are full size, kind of, at Clint Dempsey. The fields at the Sportsplex are full size so you can hold UIL sanctioned events, and we don’t have that capability anywhere else. So this really does open us up to a larger group of soccer players,” Bray said.

Vallee said they know this will be beneficial to the community.

“I truly believe that our team members feel the benefit. They feel proud to say, “I work at Pilgrim’s, and they’re helping me” . You know not only have a job to be able to provide for a family, but we’re able to see how Pilgrim’s is contributing to the community and helping us do things outside of work,” Vallee said.

In addition to the ongoing Sportsplex improvements, Pilgrim’s will donate 31,500 dollars to local charities. Hope Food Pantry, Sacred Heart Food Pantry, and Saks of Love received funds to help feed clothe and support community members in need. The additional $10,000 of the hometown strong funding was allocated to support Pilgrim’s tomorrow fund program, which is a college scholarship initiative that benefits Pilgrim’s team members and their children.

