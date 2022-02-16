Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Republican candidate for Texas House District 8 supports securing border, finishing the wall

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Republican candidate for House District 8, Christian Collins, joined East Texas Now to share why he feels he’s the best candidate.

Collins said we have to stop the “war on police” and the problem in Texas begins with elected officials, like judges and district attorneys.

Collins said “we have got to do everything we can to fight against critical race theory”, saying students “shouldn’t be taught in these public schools to hate one another based on the color of their skin.”

Collins said we have to “fight for secure borders, and we’ve got to finish President Trump’s wall.”

