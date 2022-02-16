Republican John Porro talks campaign to replace Louie Gohmert in U.S. House of Representatives

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - John Porro joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler to talk about his campaign to fill the TX-1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives vacated by Louie Gohmert. Porro said his priorities, should he win the contest, will include protecting the country from illegal immigrants and protecting the United States government from being infiltrated by socialists.

