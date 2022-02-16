Three missing following motel fire on Highway 21 in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Burleson County say three people are still missing following Tuesday’s fire that destroyed the Caldwell Motel on Highway 21.

Caldwell Police Chief Charles Barnes says 37 people, including some who lived there, were currently listed as guests at the motel.

At this time, three guests are unaccounted for, the chief confirmed.

🔴CALDWELL MOTEL FIRE UPDATE: A hotline has been set up by the city of Caldwell for those displaced by this fire. You can call 979-567-3271 Ext. 701 to get in touch and start the reunification process. There is still no confirmation of injuries or fatalities. Cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/qGaQD1uD2B — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 15, 2022

One guest was transported by ambulance from the scene earlier in the afternoon but the condition of that person wasn’t immediately available during a news conference Tuesday night.

Chief Barnes says when firefighters arrived on the scene around 2:30 p.m., flames were already shooting out of a portion of the building and the strong winds helped moved the fire across the structure at a fast pace. It’s still unclear what started the blaze but it was still considered an “active fire” at 7:00 p.m.

A shelter has been set up at the Caldwell Civic Center for displaced guests.

Anyone wanting to make financial donations can do so by texting CaldwellFire to 4-1-4-4-4. That fund is being managed by the American Red Cross and the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

The Burleson County Resource Center is providing transportation from the motel to the Civic Center and the American Red Cross is providing blankets and food.

A hotline has been set up by the city to help reunite people displaced by the fire. You can call 979-567-3271 Ext. 701 to get in touch and start the reunification process.

Officials Tuesday night said residents should continue to avoid the area.

They said some residents earlier in the day had their power temporarily shut off as crews were battling the flames. School buses were also delayed on their routes as Highway 21 was shut down in both directions, but officials say some lanes are now reopening.

Multiple fire departments from across the area responded to the scene to assist Caldwell firefighters.

Chief Barnes said there were other buildings and structures nearby but nothing else was damaged.

