‘We have a God given right to self-defense,’ Governor says as he touts NRA endorsement in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Touting the endorsements of the Texas State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association, Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday told supporters in Waco that Texans have a “God given right to self defense” and that he is the only one who stands in the way of a socialist taking away guns from private citizens.

“That right to self-defense is enshrouded in the United States Constitution in the Second Amendment,” the governor said, “In this particular election, we need to understand, my likely opponent, Beto O’Rourke, Robert Francis O’Rourke, has threatened your God given Second Amendment rights by threatening to come and take your guns.”

During a Democratic presidential debate in September 2019, shortly after the Walmart massacre in El Paso, Texas, O’Rourke threw his support behind a “mandatory assault weapon buyback program.” The Democrat, at the time, said, “Hell yes, we’re coming for your AR-15.”

In an interview with KLTV in Tyler, Texas, O’Rourke appeared to backtrack on that pledge. “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone,” O’Rourke said. “What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment. I want to make sure that we protect our fellow Texans far better than we’re doing right now. And that we listen to law enforcement, which Greg Abbott refused to do.”

WATCH THE GOVERNOR’S SPEECH IN WACO:

Abbott accused of O’Rourke of “double talking” in Tyler and said he does not believe the Democrat has had a change of heart when it comes to gun rights in Texas. “We know what Beto wants to do. He does want to come and undermine your Second Amendment rights and we are not going to allow that to happen in the great state of Texas,” Abbott said.

The governor told supporters he was proud to sign new laws this past legislative session making Texas a Constitutional Carry state and a Second Amendment sanctuary state.

“Either you can elect somebody who will protect your Second Amendment rights, or you can stay home and not vote and let the liberal, leftist socialists hijack your Second Amendment rights,” the governor said.

The governor also blasted the Democratic candidate for his “idiotic” idea to defund the police. “Austin defunded the police and the results were all-too predictable. This past year, Austin set an all-time record high in murders. In Texas, we don’t defund the police, we support our law enforcement officers.”

