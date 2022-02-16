WEBXTRA: Longtime customers of defunct trash service without pickup 3 weeks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been three weeks since All-American Trash Disposal went out of business, leaving customers who had been with them for years, as well as new customers, in a lurch.

Bob Hallmark spoke with some residents in Gregg County who say they’ve been with the company for 10 years and had never had any previous issues.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.