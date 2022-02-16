Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on Texas beach

Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including murder.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - One of two people charged with capital murder for the 2019 deaths of a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach has pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge.

Amanda Noverr was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to multiple felonies, including murder, under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the plea comes three months after co-defendant Adam C. Williams pleaded guilty to capital murder.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing James and Michelle Butler as they passed through Texas en route to Florida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
23-year-old Livingston man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck near Leggett
Source: Gray News Media
Two men die in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on US 190 in Tyler County
Suspect arrested in connection with Jasper shooting
Our first spring time storm system looks to arrives midweek.
First Alert Weather Day: First springtime storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday
Sheriff Bryan Weatherford escorts Blaze Hicks from the Tyler County Courthouse. (Source: Tyler...
Tyler County man gets life for shooting death

Latest News

Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Prosecutors say...
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault
Two former officers at the Leavenworth Detention Center admitted to smuggling contraband into...
Ex-Leavenworth prison officers admit to smuggling contraband
Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault,...
Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim
Texas sheriff's deputies shot in Katy
Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas