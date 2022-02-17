Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Baylor University ending face mask requirement inside labs and classrooms

Baylor University
Baylor University((Source: KWTX))
By NEWS 10
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University on Thursday announced that in response to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 and its high-vaccination rate, “the best course of action is to remove Baylor’s facemask requirement in labs and classrooms, effective this Monday, February 21, 2022.”

The university’s vaccination rate is currently at 82% overall. 80 percent of students, 95 percent of faculty and 91 percent of staff are vaccinated, according to the university.

The university said the decision was based on “new research indicating that cloth facemasks add little protection against the more contagious COVID-19 variants; the Omicron variant appearing to have reached its peak across the country; and the significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.”

President Linda Livingstone will officially announce the policy change in her weekly Presidential Perspectives scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Tristan Coutee (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
2 men arrested, 1 still at large after 3-county chase that ended in Wells
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft
Hunter Harkey (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled traffic stop
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities investigating cause of Timpson fire

Latest News

“I was sitting in class, and this girl named Dina kept making fun of me. And so I would make...
Longview High School film students take ‘You Are So Annoying’ to state competition
“I received a phone call by an executive board member, informing me I was the recipient of...
Tyler High teacher Sharmecia Jackson awarded Teacher of the Year
"Welcome to the PAC"
Lufikin ISD announces name of new multi-purpose facility
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
East Texas law enforcement agencies still facing staff shortages
Cafe
Culinary Cafe has soft opening at new location familiar to Nacogdoches