Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Board game gurus talk new games, old favorites, how to build YouTube channel

East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks with Lance and Samantha Goodwin of the Love 2 Hate...
East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks with Lance and Samantha Goodwin of the Love 2 Hate board game review channel on YouTube.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks with Lance and Samantha Goodwin of the Love 2 Hate board game review channel on YouTube. They discuss their perennial favorites of the format, what are good games for beginners or seasoned enthusiasts, as well as what it takes to build a successful brand on YouTube.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
First Alert Weather Day issued for strong winds, possible hail, slight chance of tornado
The winner of the primary will be sworn in County Judge on January 1, 2023.
Election for Angelina County Judge among six contested county races
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Authorities investigating cause of Timpson fire
Rick Klein
East Texas Now: ABC’s Rick Klein discusses latest developments with Russia, Biden’s SCOTUS pick
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun