Dallas medical center completes brain institute funding push

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas medical center has completed a five-year, $1 billion campaign to benefit its brain research and clinical care institute.

The UT Southwestern Medical Center said Wednesday that the campaign for the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute is among the largest brain-focused investments at a U.S. academic medical center.

The center says the funds would help institute researchers study underlying brain disease mechanisms.

The institute was established in 2015.

