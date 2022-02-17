First Alert: Clearing skies and plummeting temperatures will lead to a light freeze tonight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our wind direction is now out of the north-northwest, which is ushering in colder temperatures to the Piney Woods this evening. These temperatures are running around 25-degrees colder than where we were yesterday at this time.

The winds will settle to some extent this evening. This will lead to a light freeze overnight as lows drop to right around 32-degrees as sky conditions will be partly cloudy.

With high pressure building into the state, we will return to near full sunshine on Friday and Saturday as light freezes in the morning give way to seasonally cool temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50′s on Friday before moderating into the middle 60′s on Saturday.

With a return to southeast winds by Sunday, daytime highs will be in the upper 60′s, feeling very pleasant as a few more clouds increase by the afternoon.

Once we transition into next week, we will be settling into a rather wet and unsettled weather pattern, one that will give us decent chances to receive rainfall each day, starting Monday and going through at least Thursday.

The rain on Monday could come in the form of some thunderstorms, while the rain chances in the days to follow will mainly be in the form of just rain showers.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average between one and two inches here in the Piney Woods. We will certainly be crossing our fingers that we receive some precious, liquid gold as we head through the last week of February.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.