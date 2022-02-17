Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare

(Hearne Police Dept.)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police are investigating a worker at a local daycare in the 700 block of Norwood Lane after a child was injured.

Police said the parents of the toddler reported their child was injured while at the facility. HPD said the child did not have serious injuries, but they don’t know if the child was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

No one has been arrested yet, according to police, but they are looking at charges.

