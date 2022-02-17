Last escaped McCurtain County inmate taken into custody

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Rutherford Jr. is now in police custody.

Officials say he was located in Sherman, Texas and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service without incident.

Rutherford is the last of four escaped inmates from McCurtain County to be found and arrested.

RELATED: 4 inmates escape from McCurtain County; search underway

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.