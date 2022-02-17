Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Last escaped McCurtain County inmate taken into custody

Jerome Rutherford Jr.
Jerome Rutherford Jr.(McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Rutherford Jr. is now in police custody.

Officials say he was located in Sherman, Texas and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service without incident.

Rutherford is the last of four escaped inmates from McCurtain County to be found and arrested.

RELATED: 4 inmates escape from McCurtain County; search underway

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
The winner of the primary will be sworn in County Judge on January 1, 2023.
Election for Angelina County Judge among six contested county races
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Prosecutors say...
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault

Latest News

RRC candidate poses nearly naked on pumpjack
APACHES V RANGERS MEN HOOPS
APACHES V RANGERS MEN HOOPS
We spent all day Friday, Saturday, Saturday night, into Sunday delivering cans trying help out...
Gilmer company steps in to assist customers of suddenly defunct trash service
Voter Turn Out
UT Tyler professor explains historically low primary voter turnout in Texas
Longview mayor talks upcoming firefighter pension bond election
Longview mayor talks upcoming firefighter pension bond election