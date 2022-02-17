Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled traffic stop

Hunter Harkey (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Hunter Harkey (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a 28-year-old man after he allegedly ran from law enforcement officers in a vehicle and on foot Tuesday.

According to a press release, an NCSO deputy tried to make a traffic stop n a vehicle in the 100 block of County Road 779 for not having a front license plate. At that point, the driver allegedly sped off.

NCSO deputies pursued the driver until he bailed out near the intersection of CR 779 and FM 225. The driver, who was later identified as Hunter Dewayne Harkey, of Douglass, ran in the direction of CR 769, the press release stated.

A passenger in the vehicle was detained and later released after questioning, the press release stated.

Texas Department Public Safety troopers and deputies from the Pct. 1 Constable’s Office joined the search, but they were unable to locate Harker, the press release stated.

Harkey is 5-feet-9 inches tall and about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, and he was last seen wearing a ball cap, shorts, and a dark-colored shirt.

According to the press release, Harkey is wanted on 11 outstanding warrants, including felonies for possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He will now face an additional charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, and an arrest warrant has been issued for that charge.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794 or their local law enforcement agency,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft
The winner of the primary will be sworn in County Judge on January 1, 2023.
Election for Angelina County Judge among six contested county races
First Alert Weather Day issued for strong winds, possible hail, slight chance of tornado
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

What we know about the 148,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Center for Excellence Early College High School
Lufkin ISD, Angelina College, T.L.L.Temple Foundation partner to create Center for Excellence
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities investigating cause of Timpson fire
East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks with Lance and Samantha Goodwin of the Love 2 Hate...
Board game gurus talk new games, old favorites, how to build YouTube channel