Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

North Carolina sheriff issues warning about gel blaster toy guns ‘before something turns tragic’

The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.
The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Henderson County sheriff issued a public service announcement Thursday about a new trendy toy: gel blaster guns.

In the video, Sheriff Lowell Griffin says some of the toy guns very closely resemble real weapons, a trend he called “disturbing.” The toys shoot gel pellets, FOX Carolina reports.

Griffin held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle. He said he is concerned situations with children using these toys could end tragically.

The sheriff said he believes there is no place for toys like this to be displayed in public or at schools, where someone “intent on protecting their family” or law enforcement could mistake it for a real weapon.

“Be aware,” Sheriff Griffin said. “Let’s use some common sense with this before something turns tragic.”

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft
The winner of the primary will be sworn in County Judge on January 1, 2023.
Election for Angelina County Judge among six contested county races
First Alert Weather Day issued for strong winds, possible hail, slight chance of tornado
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

Law Enforcement
Law Enforcement Staffing
Cafe
Culinary Cafe
Custodial Staff Raises
Custodial Pay Raises
Ballot Box Cameras
Ballot Box Cameras
In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
Prosecutors question officer in George Floyd killing about training