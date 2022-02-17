Pharr, Texas police seize more than $10 million worth of liquid meth

PHARR, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pharr Police Department seized more than $10 million worth of liquid meth.

Police say an officer on patrol saw three men pouring liquid from several 55-gallon barrels into five-gallon buckets around liquid tank trailers.

The officer called for backup, and when the Pharr Fire Department arrived, they noticed crystallization forming around the barrels.

Officials tested the liquid and discovered it was methamphetamine.

DEA Lab agents estimate there was 700 gallons of liquid meth inside the buckets.

“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” said Pharr Chief of Police Andy Harvey. “This stemmed from a patrol officer’s attention to detail when he observed something out of the ordinary and he used our resources to further investigate.”

The Assistant United States Attorney will take jurisdiction of the case federally.

“This is great policing!” Chief Harvey added. “I want to thank our federal DEA partners who always respond and work alongside us, they are outstanding.”

